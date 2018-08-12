PERSONAL FINANCE

Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island

NEW DORP BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) --
A lucky ticket holder on Staten Island has won the $245 million Powerball jackpot.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at the Stop and Shop on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp Beach.

The lump sum payment before taxes will be about $147 million for the winner of Saturday's jackpot.

The winner has yet to come forward.

Two runnerup winning tickets were also sold, one in Florida for $2 million and one in Georgia for $1 million.

Here are Saturday's winning numbers:

05-43-56-62-68, Powerball: 24, PowerPlay: 2x

Powerball is held in 44 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

