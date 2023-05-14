2 people injured in fire at East Harlem high-rise building

Over 70 firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames. The conditions of the victims is not known.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan -- At least two people were injured in a fire that broke out in a Manhattan high-rise.

Officials say the blaze started in a 19-story building on East 115th Street in East Harlem at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Over 70 firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames. The fire was placed under control within the hour, authorities said.

Emergency responders brought the two victims to Mount Sinai. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.

