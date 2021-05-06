Fire at Long Island waste facility impacts LIRR train service

According to the LIRR, train service was suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Jamaica on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson Branches due to the fire in Westbury.
Officials say the fire department and LIRR personnel were on the scene.
They say service will remain suspended until the fire is brought under control and the track is inspected.
No injuries have been reported so far.
ALSO READ | NYC subway sets date to resume 24-hour service
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip