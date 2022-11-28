4 injured in Long Island City autobody shop fire

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Four people were injured after a fire broke out at a Queens autobody shop overnight.
Firefighters believe a car caught fire inside the shop on 23rd Street in Long Island City and then quickly tore through the roof of the building.
The flames started around 2:00 a.m. Monday and forced people inside a nearby hotel to evacuate.
Three firefighters and one civilian were injured.
