4 injured in Long Island City autobody shop fire

Firefighters believe a car caught fire inside the shop on 23rd Street in Long Island City and then quickly tore through the roof of the building.

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Four people were injured after a fire broke out at a Queens autobody shop overnight.

The flames started around 2:00 a.m. Monday and forced people inside a nearby hotel to evacuate.

Three firefighters and one civilian were injured.

