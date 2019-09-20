Fire breaks out in Manhattan high rise

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a high rise building in Manhattan Friday afternoon.Video shows flames billowing out of the 19th floor of a building on the 200 block of Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights. A woman could be seen clinging to a baby on a nearby balcony.So far, there is no word of any injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------