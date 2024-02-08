Firefighters find scooters inside Brooklyn building while battling 2-alarm fire

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Brooklyn early Thursday morning.

Citizen App video shows the smoky scene as crews put out flames in the building on 48th Street.

Officials say the fire started in the basement and then spread to the first flood at around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters recovered two scooters from the building, but it is unclear if they ignited the flames.

The blaze was under control after 90 minutes.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured.

