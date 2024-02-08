Illegal lithium-ion batteries sold, manufacured out of Queens e-scooter shop: FDNY

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- An e-scooter shop in Forest Hills, Queens, was discovered selling and even manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, the FDNY said.
FDNY recovered dozens of battery packs and hundreds of individual lithium-ion cells that are used to alter, create, and repair the batteries.
The inspectors cleaned out the location, properly disposing of the battery packs and lithium-ion cells.
Multiple violations and summonses were issued, and the investigation continues.
Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and others held a news conference outside the business to demonstrate the difficulties and dangers this poses for the FDNY and the public.
