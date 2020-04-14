Staten Island house fire injures 3

BAY TERRACE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A mother and her adult daughter suffered critical injuries when a fire burned through a Staten Island home overnight.
The fire happened on Timber Ridge Drive in the Bay Terrace section just before 3:00 a.m.
Authorities say a man also suffered injuries jumping from a window to escape.
Two firefighters were injured trying to douse the flames.
