Staten Island house fire injures 3

By Eyewitness News
BAY TERRACE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A mother and her adult daughter suffered critical injuries when a fire burned through a Staten Island home overnight.

The fire happened on Timber Ridge Drive in the Bay Terrace section just before 3:00 a.m.

Authorities say a man also suffered injuries jumping from a window to escape.

Two firefighters were injured trying to douse the flames.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bay terrace (staten island)staten islandnew york cityfdnyfirehouse firestaten island
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News