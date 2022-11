Breaking News: FDNY says fire in Midtown high-rise has residents trapped inside building

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- The FDNY reported a fire in a Midtown high-rise on Saturday morning.

At around 10:30 a.m., fire officials allegedly received multiple calls about flames on the 20th floor of the building.

The fire department says people were trapped inside and residents who were not in the building were told to shelter in place until officials check their units.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.