Fire tears through warehouse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

By
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through a large warehouse in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn early Friday.

The fire broke out in a warehouse housing a woodworking business on Van Dam Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from outside as the roof began to sag making the building unsafe.

"It was a heavy body of fire on arrival, with the deterioration of the roof, so we had to withdraw our people and perform a defensive operation from the exterior," said Wayne Cartwright, FDNY Assistant Chief of Operations.

Some 138 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene and are now monitoring hot spots.

No one was injured.

Despite the unseasonably cold temperatures and the wind conditions, officials said it did not hinder their firefighting efforts.

"Right now the wind is not an operational problem," Cartwright said.

Fortunately, the fire was contained to one business.

