Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner while battling a blaze in Bensonhurst

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An air conditioner plunged onto the head of a firefighter battling a second alarm fire in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn Monday morning.

The firefighter was struck by the air conditioner that apparently fell from the window of the 85th Street home sometime after 9 a.m.

He was knocked unconscious and taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was stabilized.

He is expected to survive.

Fire other firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.

Related topics:
new yorknew york citybrooklynbensonhurstfdnyfirefighter injured
