Firefighter hit by falling air conditioner while battling a blaze in Bensonhurst

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9997057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators say 54-year-old Asif Raja set the fire in several locations inside his restaurant, but the sprinkler system knocked the flames down.

BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An air conditioner plunged onto the head of a firefighter battling a second alarm fire in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn Monday morning.The firefighter was struck by the air conditioner that apparently fell from the window of the 85th Street home sometime after 9 a.m.He was knocked unconscious and taken to Lutheran Hospital, where he was stabilized.He is expected to survive.Fire other firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.----------