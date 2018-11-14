Firefighter hurt battling 2-alarm house fire in New Jersey

Smoke and flames ripped through a home in New Jersey early Wednesday, leaving a firefighter injured.Firefighters attacked the flames that broke out around 5:45 a.m. at a home on West Main Street in Bound Brook.The fire ignited in the attic, sending plumes of thick black smoke and bright orange flames into the air.First responders treated one firefighter at the scene.There is no word on his or her condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------