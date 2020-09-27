Firefighter injured as blaze breaks out at Brooklyn day care

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6595128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Parents are left confused after one high school announced that teachers will be remote, but students who have chosen in-person learning will still return to the classroom.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews rushed to the scene of a fire at a day care in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.The fire was reported on the fourth-floor hallway of a building on Farragut Road in Brooklyn around 5:45 a.m.Twelve FDNY units responded to Yeled V'Yalda Early Childhood Center and the fire was under control just before 6:40 a.m.One firefighter was overcome with smoke and suffered minor injuries.Video from the scene showed firefighters breaking down windows to fight the fire.The school started classes for pre-K and 3-K students last week.No other injuries were reported but the fire did cause extensive damage to the building.It remains unclear how the fire started.----------