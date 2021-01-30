Firefighters battle 11-alarm recycling plant fire in New Jersey

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A huge fire broke out overnight inside a recycling plant in New Jersey.

Some six hours later, the 11-alarm fire is still not under control at Atlantic Fiber Company that started just after midnight Saturday.

Firefighters from over 20 departments including Rutherford, Paterson, Lodi and Wallington responded to the fire on the brutally cold night.

Officials say the building has largely collapsed onto itself.

The facility recycles single-steam consumer recyclables, mainly paper - 30,000 to 40,000 tons a month, according to the company.

There are no signs of the blaze slowing after officials say several explosions from inside could be heard and the building collapsed into itself.

In one of the coldest days of the year, for relief purposes, firefighters are going inside ambulances to warm up.

There are no report of any injuries.

Atlantic Coast Fibers has 4 locations in New Jersey. The company started over 80 years ago and has over 200 employees.

Ironically, Sunday is the two-year anniversary of Marcal Paper Mill Fire. That was also a brutal fire on a brutally cold night.

