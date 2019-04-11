Firefighters respond to fatal house fire in New Jersey

CRANFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Cranford.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon inside a home on Brookdale Place.

Fire engulfed the two-story home and crews found the victim inside.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The fire appears to be under control but the cause remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

