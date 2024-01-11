First Lady Jill Biden, actress Halle Berry in Chicago Thursday to promote women's health

First Lady Jill Biden and actress Halle Berry will visit the University of Illinois-Chicago to promote women's health.

CHICAGO -- First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Chicago Thursday, along with an Oscar-winning actress to promote women's health.

Biden will visit the University of Illinois-Chicago campus as part of the new White House initiative on women's health research, which was launched back in November. The effort is being led by the first lady and the White House Gender Policy Council.

Biden will be joined by Oscar-Award winning actress Halle Berry, who is also a women's health advocate.

According to the White House, initiative members will make recommendations to the Biden-Harris administration in the coming weeks on improving how research on women's health is conducted

They will also make recommendations on maximizing the administration's investments in that area including addressing health disparities and inequities.

The initiative is said to engage philanthropic leaders and women's health organizations just to name a few.

The event at UIC begins at 1:30 p.m.