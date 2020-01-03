NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Newburgh Fire Chief William Horton.
Even as the city of Newburgh faces the layoff of 26 first responders, the fire department welcomes William Horton as their new chief of the department.
Horton has been working for the city of Newburgh since 2003 and is a nationally certified fire officer.
He will lead the department after Chief Terry Ahlers retires Friday following 20 years of service.
The reason for the first responder layoffs is to balance the city budget for 2020, according to the city council.
---
Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!
Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.
You can also email us by filling out the form below.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
First Responder Friday: Newburgh Fire Chief William Horton
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News