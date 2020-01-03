Society

First Responder Friday: Newburgh Fire Chief William Horton

By Eyewitness News
NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- For First Responder Friday, we give a shout out to Newburgh Fire Chief William Horton.

Even as the city of Newburgh faces the layoff of 26 first responders, the fire department welcomes William Horton as their new chief of the department.

Horton has been working for the city of Newburgh since 2003 and is a nationally certified fire officer.

He will lead the department after Chief Terry Ahlers retires Friday following 20 years of service.

The reason for the first responder layoffs is to balance the city budget for 2020, according to the city council.

---

Whether it's helping out, celebrating a milestone of service, or a first responder in need -- we want to hear about it!

Tag Amy Freeze on Facebook, on Twitter @AmyFreeze7 or on Instagram @AmyFreeze to nominate someone for First Responder Friday.

You can also email us by filling out the form below.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynewburghfirefightersfirst responder friday
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News