First responders tackle massive 4-alarm fire in New Jersey

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a massive four-alarm fire in New Jersey that began Monday evening.A spokesperson for Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said there's an ongoing, four-alarm fire along Elizabeth Avenue.Officials say three victims were pulled from the fire.Their conditions are unknown at this time.----------