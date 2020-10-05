First responders tackle massive 4-alarm fire in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a massive four-alarm fire in New Jersey that began Monday evening.

A spokesperson for Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said there's an ongoing, four-alarm fire along Elizabeth Avenue.

RELATED | 2 workers rescued from dangling scaffolding in Lower Manhattan
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberley Richardson has more on a daring rescue that saved two workers hanging from a scaffolding in Lower Manhattan.



Officials say three victims were pulled from the fire.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

MORE NEWS | 6 hurt, including 4-year-old boy and 2 firefighters, in East New York fire
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the fire in East New York.



This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elizabethnew jerseyunion countynew jersey newsfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask
Woman struck by marked police car in the Bronx
Nearly 100 NYC schools in COVID hot spots to close
Iconic Boathouse in Central Park lays off staff, closed through 2021
Why voter turnout is low in NYC compared to rest of country
Inventor of choking aid credited with saving 70+ lives
COVID Updates: Virus can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, CDC says
Show More
Bicyclist struck by car during protest speaks out
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
NYC Council votes 48-2 to expel controversial councilman
Murphy: Trump fundraiser 'put lives at risk'
ABC7 Unite: Big donation aims to expand diversity among Met interns
More TOP STORIES News