Flames shoot from manhole fire in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Con Ed and the FDNY were on the scene of a manhole fire in Brooklyn.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to a manhole fire in Brooklyn Sunday morning.

Video showed flames shooting up from the area on Conselyea Street in Williamsburg.

The fire started just before 8 a.m. and was under control within an hour.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Con Edison workers are on the scene trying to figure out what sparked the flames.

