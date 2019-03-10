Flames shoot from manhole fire in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to a manhole fire in Brooklyn Sunday morning.
Video showed flames shooting up from the area on Conselyea Street in Williamsburg.
The fire started just before 8 a.m. and was under control within an hour.
There are no reports of any injuries.
Con Edison workers are on the scene trying to figure out what sparked the flames.
