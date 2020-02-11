Blizzard of 1983 buries New York region with as many as 2 feet of snow

By Eyewitness News Vault team
New York (WABC) -- It's gone on to be called the "Megalopolitan Blizzard."

From Feb. 10 to 12, 1983, a snowstorm socked the East Coast, burying cities from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast.

The New York area was all but shut down, with Central Park covered in 17.6 inches, making it the 13th largest snowstorm on record in the city.

But that's only part of the story -- other portions of the Eyewitness News viewing area received over two feet of snow.

This video was compiled from original coverage found in the Eyewitness News Vault that aired from Feb. 11-13, 1983.

You'll see the chaos on the roads (and our news crew rescuing trapped drivers) as well as the trouble at the airports and the subways, and the inevitable raid of supermarkets for bread and milk. And you'll see how

Residents of Brooklyn and Queens coped with so much snow that the plows themselves needed to be dug out.

You'll also see the bright side -- the rare snow day that New York City school kids were able to enjoy, with the requiste sledding in the parks.

