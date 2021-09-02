Passaic River flooding kills 1 person in New Jersey

Firefighters and rescue crews pulled two men from a submerged car at Passaic Avenue and Lackawanna Place, but were unable to save a third person, who drowned.
Rescue workers are searching for another motorist who may have been swept away.
"Unfortunately we have confirmed the loss of a life within the city of Passaic and have unconfirmed reports of additional lives that have been lost," Mayor Hector Lora said.
Residents are now being evacuated from downtown Passaic. Residents on 10th Street are being told they have to evacuate to City Hall.
Lora said the Passaic River was not expected to reach high tide until 5 a.m., prompting fears of more flooding.
Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all of New Jersey's 21 counties. He urged people to stay off the flooded roads.
Murphy said the state will use every resource at its disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans.
Paterson Public Schools and several other districts announced they will be closed or opening late Thursday due to severe storms and flooding.
New Jersey state offices will also have a three-hour delayed opening on Thursday.
All NJ Transit rail service on the Northeast Corridor, with the exception of the Atlantic City Rail Line, was suspended due to weather-related issues.
The roads remain treacherous with flooding far from abating, including Exit 148 on the Garden State Parkway .
RELATED | Monster tornado hammers South Jersey, destroys homes
