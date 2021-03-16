Partially-vaccinated woman gives birth to baby with COVID antibodies

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10411660" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> There was a special reunion Friday as a new mother met with the Suffolk County police officers who delivered her baby daughter on the side of a Long Island road.

FLORIDA (WABC) -- A woman in Florida is believed to be the first to give birth to a baby with COVID antibodies.The Boca Raton woman received a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.Three weeks later, doctors say she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.They say her cord blood had antibodies against COVID.Doctors hope this leads to further studies of maternal COVID vaccinations to protect babies as well.----------