Coronavirus

Partially-vaccinated woman gives birth to baby with COVID antibodies

By Eyewitness News
FLORIDA (WABC) -- A woman in Florida is believed to be the first to give birth to a baby with COVID antibodies.

The Boca Raton woman received a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Three weeks later, doctors say she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

They say her cord blood had antibodies against COVID.

Doctors hope this leads to further studies of maternal COVID vaccinations to protect babies as well.



