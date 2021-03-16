Partially-vaccinated woman gives birth to baby with COVID antibodies

The Boca Raton woman received a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Three weeks later, doctors say she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
They say her cord blood had antibodies against COVID.
Doctors hope this leads to further studies of maternal COVID vaccinations to protect babies as well.
