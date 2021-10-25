choking

Florida trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler on side of highway: Video

Police video captured the incident, which took place near El Portal, Florida
By Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows FL trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler

EL PORTAL, Fla. -- A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and good Samaritan revived a toddler who was choking and unresponsive on the side of a highway earlier this month. And the whole interaction was caught on video.

Footage released by FHP Miami shows a trooper pull over on Interstate 95 near El Portal, Florida on Oct. 16. He then proceeds to perform first aid on the toddler. A good Samaritan came to help, too, who had an anti-choking device.

RELATED: Bystanders carry 97-year-old woman out of burning home on chair: video

"Trooper Mathieu's first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action, performing a series of back blows until the toddler regained consciousness," FHP Miami said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridadashcam videocaught on videogood samaritanu.s. & worldgood newschokingcaught on camera
CHOKING
Choking dogs on Long Island rescued using special technique
College student dies after competing in hot dog eating contest
Woman walks up behind teen at Queens restaurant, puts her in chokehold
Grand jury declines to indict former officer for NYC chokehold arrest
TOP STORIES
Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race
Election Day 2021: Results for New York & New Jersey
Eric Adams elected mayor of New York City
GOP declares victory as apparent red wave sweeps Long Island
Election 2021: Close race for NJ governor, NYC chooses a new mayor
Stamford elects 1st woman mayor, defeating former Mets manager
Man arrested in Arizona after NY mother, daughter found murdered
Show More
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
NYC-run sites to offer kids vaccinations starting Thursday
NYPD cruiser crashes after shots fired at officers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool
More TOP STORIES News