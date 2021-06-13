European-style flower show blooms throughout Meatpacking District

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10780073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A lobster diver told WCVB about his near-death experience inside a humpback whale's mouth off Cape Cod.

MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Meatpacking District is hosting a first-of-its-kind flower festival this weekend.More than 100 florists created displays across the neighborhood throughout storefronts and plazas for a European-style flower market."In a city with an abundance of great florist talent and floral designers, I am so pleased to present L.E.A.F, our first annual Festival of Flowers," said Moira Breslin, Founder of L.E.A.F. "It's been through the support of our incredible community and partners - especially the Meatpacking District, TF Cornerstone and all the Florists - that we've been able to make this a reality. We are delighted to provide a platform for a new generation of florists to showcase their talents, transforming the Meatpacking District into a riot of color - a gift for all New Yorkers throughout the weekend of L.E.A.F."Mayor Bill de Blasio even took part in the event kickoff on Saturday.The organizers hope the festival will bring people back to the area as NYC continues to reopen."It allowed us to activate the entire neighborhood -- restaurants, retailers have gotten involved -- and then just showcasing the city's amazing creative class," said Jeffrey LeFrancois with Meatpacking Improvement District.The festival runs through 6 p.m. Sunday.for more.----------