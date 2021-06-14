Food delivery man stabbed in back in Cypress Hills

By Eyewitness News
Delivery man stabbed while riding bicycle in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway for a bicyclist who randomly stabbed a food delivery man in Brooklyn.

Police say the bicyclist rode up to the 53-year-old victim who was also on a bike and stabbed the victim in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

It happened Sunday around 4 p.m. on Fulton Street in Cypress Hills.

Investigators say the suspect made a comment to the delivery man as he passed.

The victim is Asian, but the incident is not immediately being treated as a bias crime.

He suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to his lower left back and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.



The attacker is described as a male approximately 5'8" tall, 160 pounds, with a slim build, wearing a green ski mask, a green hooded shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

