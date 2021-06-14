Food delivery man stabbed in back in Cypress Hills

Police say the bicyclist rode up to the 53-year-old victim who was also on a bike and stabbed the victim in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.
It happened Sunday around 4 p.m. on Fulton Street in Cypress Hills.
Investigators say the suspect made a comment to the delivery man as he passed.
The victim is Asian, but the incident is not immediately being treated as a bias crime.
He suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to his lower left back and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.
The attacker is described as a male approximately 5'8" tall, 160 pounds, with a slim build, wearing a green ski mask, a green hooded shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
