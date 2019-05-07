Food & Drink

2019 Harlem Eatup! Get ready to Celebrate!

NEW YORK -- The 5th annual Harlem EatUp! festival is on! This week-long festival, celebrating food, art and culture is offers something delicious for everyone. Get a seat at the table for the festival's signature Dine In Harlem series, a multi-room dinner party featuring one-night-only culinary collaborations between Harlem's best chefs and restaurants and inter/nationally acclaimed guest chefs. Or do The Harlem Stroll in historic Morningside Park, eating foods from local restaurants and food makers, watching the EatUp! Main Stage cooking demonstrations with national chefs, and celebrating Harlem with art, live music and DJ, dancing and more!

Click to learn much more about all 2019 Harlem EatUp! Events

