Food & Drink

Scientists crack avocado genetic code - could help fruit survive climate change

By ABC7.com staff
Scientists says they've mapped the DNA sequences of avocado - meaning future fruit can be modified to survive climate change.

Once scientists say they've cracked the genetic code of avocado, they can alter it. They would do that to help avocados survive higher temperatures and prolonged drought.

Of course, that would make them genetically-modified, which carries its own set of controversies.

Some environmental advocacy groups argue genetic alterations increase pesticide use.

You won't be able to find any genetically modified avocados in stores yet.

Once they've been designed, the trees themselves can take at least three years to mature.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkguacamolednaavocadofruit
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen boy rescued from home of registered sex offender in the Bronx
2 swimmers missing, 1 rescued near Rockaway Beach
Woman sneaks into Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit
3rd death reported in Connecticut from EEE
Man brandishes box cutter on NYC subway, calls passengers N-word
Using term 'illegal alien' in NYC could result in hefty fine
1st vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
Show More
Toddler dies after being left in hot car while mom allegedly drank
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Police: Alleged robber shoots accomplice in head during robbery
Woman stabbed in neck in seemingly random attack in NYC park
Too close for comfort: Hawk almost scoops small dog
More TOP STORIES News