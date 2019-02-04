FOOD & DRINK

New Blue Bell flavor: Chocolate, raspberries and ice cream for your Valentine

Your Valentine's Day just got a bit sweeter. Blue Bell released a new flavor that will have everything your sweetheart enjoys.






Raspberry Fudge Brownie is an almond flavored ice cream with fudge brownie chunks, dark chocolate flakes and a raspberry sauce swirl. The flavor is available for a limited time in half gallons and pints.

Earn brownie points with your sweetie and think outside of the chocolate box this Valentine's Day.

