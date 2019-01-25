VALENTINE'S DAY

Conversation doughnuts are here to fill the heart-shaped hole left by Sweethearts this Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Sweethearts conversation candies aren't available this Valentine's Day, but you can still get in the spirit of Valentine's Day with a conversation doughnut. (Krispy Kreme)

Danny Clemens
Sweethearts conversation candies aren't on the shelves this Valentine's Day, but you'll still be able to pass a sweet message along to your crush with a conversation doughnut.

Krispy Kreme announced their limited-edition line of holiday treats Thursday, showing off a colorful collection of heart-shaped doughnuts decorated with pastel icing and short phrases in the style of the popular conversation hearts. They include timeless Sweethearts expressions like "Love," Call me," "Say yes" and "Crazy 4 U" as well as trendier options like "All the feels," "DM me" and "So extra."

Sweethearts lovers are mourning the temporary loss of the Valentine's Day favorite after Necco, the company that produced the candies for more than a century, went bankrupt last year. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May but won't be able to get the candies back in stores in time for Valentine's Day 2019.

It's not yet clear when Sweethearts will return to production, though other brands produce similar candies. Spangler CEO Kirk Vashaw told the Associated Press that he wants to ensure he can meet customer expectations before reintroducing the candy.

Krispy Kreme's take on the classic features four different fillings: cake batter, strawberry, raspberry and chocolate. They'll be available in participating stores starting Jan. 30.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodsocietybuzzworthyfun stuffdonutsvalentine's daycandykrispy kremedesserts
VALENTINE'S DAY
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
Winter Weather Forecast: What to expect in 2019
How to get married atop Empire State Building
Necco plant abruptly closes, fate of candy hearts unknown
More valentine's day
FOOD & DRINK
Angaar brings Indian fare to Lincoln Square
Get pizza and more at Long Island City's new Massa's Coal Fired Pizza & Bar
The 5 best spots to score seafood in New York City
Check out the 3 top spots in Yonkers' Dunwoodie neighborhood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Both House, Senate pass bill to reopen government for 3 weeks
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer battling cancer
Flight attendant dies on NYC-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight
Wall collapse forces residents out of 3 buildings in Brooklyn
Man who allegedly lured, exposed himself to boy, 11, arrested
Domestic violence nonprofit suffers cutbacks during shutdown
PD: 2 teens driving stolen SUV killed after slamming into house
Show More
Suspect breaks in through roof, ransacks NYC jewelry store
21-year-old killed, 20 others injured after bus crash in NJ
Roger Stone, Trump associate, arrested in Florida
Mom accused of catfishing underage boys to get explicit videos
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
More News