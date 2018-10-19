FOOD & DRINK

Nebraska school district apologizes after students served chili with kangaroo meat

A school superintendent sends his sincerest apologies after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

POTTER, Nebraska (WABC) --
A Nebraska school superintendent is apologizing after a school chef added an exotic meat to the chili he was serving up for lunch.

He said the head cook added kangaroo because it was "a very lean meat."

"We will no way be serving food of this nature again. Period," Potter-Dix Public Schools Superintendent Mike Williams wrote in a letter to parents Wednesday.

Williams said he doesn't think the kangaroo meat was unhealthy or dangerous, but it was "without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet."

School officials do not believe kangaroo meat is unhealthy or dangerous because it meets USDA standards.

Either way, parents weren't happy.

