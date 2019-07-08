Chick-fil-A offers free food to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.
Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.
The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.
