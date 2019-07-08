Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A offers free food to celebrate Cow Appreciation Day

Moooooooooove over! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call to fill your stomach with chicken.

The fast-food restaurant will be giving away free food Tuesday, but there is a catch: You have to wear a cow costume.

Chick-fil-A said in a press release you can nab your free meal dressed from "head-to-hoof" or sporting any cow-spotted accessory.

The offer begins when the restaurant opens and ends at 7 p.m. and is available at all Chick-fil-A locations.

RELATED:
Controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill passes Texas House
EMBED More News Videos

Controversial 'Save Chick-Fil-A' bill passes in Texas House.



Want to 'eat mor chikin'? Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
EMBED More News Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts



Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
EMBED More News Videos

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

Related topics:
food & drinkfree foodchick fil afree stuffcostumes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wounded in confrontation with police in the Bronx
Another pride flag burned outside Harlem gay bar
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
Billionaire Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
AccuWeather: Clouds, showers give way to nice Monday
NYC to hold ticker tape parade for Women's World Cup champs
Show More
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
Attacker in Bronx street vendor beating to be sentenced
Woman charged with stabbing 2 police officers in NJ
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
Police: LI woman stabbed, bit woman before locking herself in room with victim's children
More TOP STORIES News