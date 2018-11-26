Dunkin' imagines 'Espresso-Wear,' clothing for coffee lovers

Dunkin Espresso-Wear. Clothing for espresso lovers who also love clothing that holds espressos. 😂👖 Not available, because they’re not real. 😛 pic.twitter.com/ABG1JXLOCs — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 21, 2018

Introducing the La-Tank Top... keep your drinks close and your hands free. 🙌 Not available, because they’re not real. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QrsfIO9LfR — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 25, 2018

Say hello to Americano-Veralls. They hold your espresso drinks so your hands don't have to. #EspressoWear 🙌 Not available, because they’re not real. 😂 pic.twitter.com/OtFoTkfjOP — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 26, 2018

Dunkin' is really changing its image.The company recently dropped "donuts" from its name, and now, it's advertising a clothing line.Dunkin' has begun promoting its line of "Espresso-Wear" on social media. The first design is the Cappu-Chinos - chino pants with cup holders on each pant leg.Then there's the Latte-nk Top - a tank top with a holder for your latte."Keep your drinks close and your hands free," Dunkin' says.The third piece of Dunkin' clothing is the Americano-Veralls.As the jingle goes, "If you want to make friends and have yourself a ball, put your Dunkin' Americano in your Americano-Veralls."Dunkin' does note that these items are not for sale, because they are not real.They do, however, still sell donuts.