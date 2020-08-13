Food & Drink

Too early for fall? Pumpkin spice season starts next week at Dunkin'

Pumpkin spice season is starting earlier than ever at Dunkin'.

The chain is rolling out its Pumpkin Flavored Coffee, espresso, doughnuts and muffins next week.

Dunkin' is also adding new offerings to the menu this year including a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Chai Latte.



Other seasonal items include Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins, a Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, Stuffed Bagel Minis, and Steak & Cheese Rollups.

There is also Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin' Bacon featuring eight snack-sized slices of bacon flavored with maple sugar seasoning.

Dunkin says all of these fall menu items will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide by August 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfallbusinessdunkin'doughnutsu.s. & worldrestaurantdunkin' donutspumpkin spiceconsumercoffee
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fahim Saleh's sister releases heartbreaking video statement
Stabbed teen doused in gasoline, fatally set on fire
NYC teachers, principals call for delay to in-person learning
Would-be rapist asked woman to be his friend before attack
COVID News: NYC couple takes date night to the next level
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms
Many more likely sought jobless aid after $600 check ends
Show More
Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor's family
COVID-19 Updates: 55,910 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the US
Power finally back on after a week and a half for Long Island
Mom desperate to receive raised funds after son's sudden death
Teen arrested in robbery of 13-year-old son of NYPD's Miller
More TOP STORIES News