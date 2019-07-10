Food & Drink

Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination

Several brands of hot dog rolls and buns have been recalled due to a choking hazard from small pieces of hard plastic.

Flower Foods found the plastic inside production equipment, but there are no reports of injuries.

The recalled products were sold under several brand names, including 7-Eleven, Market Pantry and Wonder.

All of the recalled products have a "Best By" date of either July 18, 2019 or July 19, 2019.

And the first three digits of the lot number are 111 and 180.

No related injuries or illnesses have been reported.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkrecallhot dogs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 child, 2 adults dead after fire burns through Queens home
1-month-old boy safe after allegedly being abducted by father
Video shows dog scaring off backyard bear in New Jersey
Darla Miles appears on 'Strahan and Sara' after now-viral moment
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Reward offered after cat returns home with gunshot wound
Texas mom, ex-boyfriend accused of abducting her found dead
Show More
Garbage truck overturns, lands on 3 cars in chain reaction crash
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
US Soccer chief mispronounces Rapinoe's name during ceremony
NYPD: Cab driver stabs man twice with screwdriver in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News