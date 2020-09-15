Huge Krispy Kreme shop opens in Times Square in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Krispy Kreme opened their massive new flagship store in Times Square on Tuesday.The 4,500 square-foot donut shop includes a glaze waterfall, a 24-hour street pick-up window, and a system that can make more than 4,500 donuts an hour.The grand opening was delayed by more than four months due to the pandemic.The opening of the flagship at 1601 Broadway at West 48th Street, will serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world.Safety of guests and team members being the top priority, Krispy Kreme will implement a plan designed to keep everyone safe by controlling crowds, including remote queueing and providing guests the ability to reserve a time to visit the shop online.The shop also has a "grab-and-go" counter and window for curbside ordering and pick-up.Inside the shop, Krispy Kreme will adhere to COVID-19 regulations and guidelines provided by the city and CDC, including employee health screenings at the beginning of shifts, washing hands regularly, wearing face masks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at ordering points, and additional disinfecting throughout the shop, said CEO Michael Tattersfield.The Times Square shop is part of Krispy Kreme's 2020 expansion in New York City, which by the end of the year will total eight shops from uptown to downtown, including the brand's remodeled Penn Station location. Krispy Kreme will hire more than 400 new team members in New York City, so far this year."We all need a little joy right now and with that we welcome the Krispy Kreme flagship location to the heart of this great city. We're thrilled for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy the one-of-a-kind treats and the famous Hot Light experience. This iconic brand will make Times Square sweeter and we can't wait to take a bite," said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance.----------