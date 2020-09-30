IHOP's IHOPPY Hour includes meals up to $6 every day

IHOP is kicking off its own happy hour with a twist. Instead of getting pints, you can get pancakes with the chain's first-ever afternoon- and evening-focused value menu.
The menu will be available between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. every day and everything on it is no more than $5 (or $6 in some markets).
According to the popular breakfast chain, guests can visit their nearby IHOP in the afternoon or evening and choose from a wide variety of popular menu items. Some of the items include entrees for $5 ($6 in some markets), $3 snacks and sides, and beverages for $1 or $1.50.
Additional meals include:
- Chicken and pancakes: Four all-natural, buttermilk crispy chicken breast strips and three fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Served with choice of buttermilk ranch, honey mustard or IHOP Sauce for dipping.
- The Classic Steakburger: All-natural, USDA Choice, Black Angus beef Steakburger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and our signature IHOP sauce. Served on a buttery, grilled Brioche bun with a side of French fries, onion rings, or two buttermilk pancakes.
- Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich: All-natural, buttermilk crispy chicken breast, American cheese, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and the signature IHOP sauce on a buttery, grilled Brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries, onion rings, or 2 buttermilk pancakes.
The restaurant rolled out its menu Tuesday, so don't be surprised if it's not available in your area. On its website, IHOP said IHOPPY Hour will continue to roll out at additional restaurants over the next few weeks.
For more details on IHOPPY Hour and its menu, visit IHOP's website.