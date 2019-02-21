Presidential campaign stumping is already in full swing in Iowa.But there's one woman who's stealing viral headlines, not because she's running for office, but for something some may consider more important.Ranch. As in Ranch dressing.She has been dubbed "Ranch Girl."Her viral moment happened as New York Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand was speaking to voters at an Iowa City restaurant.The college student says she was upstairs leading a bible study group when their order arrived, without ranch.Hanna Kinney was caught on video trying to squeeze by Senator Gillibrand as she throws her hands up to say, "Sorry, I'm just trying to get some ranch."The internet went mad for her.People are joking that Hanna Kinney is the "Hero America Needs Now."Senator Gillibrand gets it, she tweeted, "Never get between a Midwesterner and their ranch."The restaurant is giving her a free supply for a year.So, what was the ranch for? Her pizza. She's a dipper.----------