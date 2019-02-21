U.S. & WORLD

Internet loves Iowa girl's 'ranch reach' behind Senator Gillibrand

EMBED </>More Videos

Internet loves Iowa girl's 'ranch reach' behind Senator Gillibrand. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 21, 2019.

Presidential campaign stumping is already in full swing in Iowa.

But there's one woman who's stealing viral headlines, not because she's running for office, but for something some may consider more important.

Ranch. As in Ranch dressing.

She has been dubbed "Ranch Girl."

Her viral moment happened as New York Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand was speaking to voters at an Iowa City restaurant.

The college student says she was upstairs leading a bible study group when their order arrived, without ranch.

Hanna Kinney was caught on video trying to squeeze by Senator Gillibrand as she throws her hands up to say, "Sorry, I'm just trying to get some ranch."

The internet went mad for her.

People are joking that Hanna Kinney is the "Hero America Needs Now."

Senator Gillibrand gets it, she tweeted, "Never get between a Midwesterner and their ranch."

The restaurant is giving her a free supply for a year.

So, what was the ranch for? Her pizza. She's a dipper.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldbig talkerspizzapresidential race
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles
Pope offers proposals to fight child sex abuse at Vatican summit
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Check out the 3 most popular spots in Colonial Heights, Yonkers
Forest Hills gets a new Indian restaurant: Agra Palace
Murray Hill gets a new gym: Lex Fit
Crown Heights North gets a new cafe: Rosalia's Cafe
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Baby hospitalized after stroller rolls onto NYC subway tracks
Mom fatally struck with family outside 7-Eleven was pregnant
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Officials: Dropped thermos may have caused deadly NYC bus crash
Testimony ends in trial of man accused of strangling classmate
Bill would keep Trump off 2020 NJ ballot unless he discloses tax returns
Police: 4-year-old boy dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Show More
The Monkees bassist Peter Tork dead at 77
Overdosing school bus driver who crashed in NJ was aide
Video shows violent attack on teen behind LI restaurant
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
Man dead, wife hospitalized in LI carbon monoxide incident
More News