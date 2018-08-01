NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

Get messy making DIY lobster rolls at Greenwich Village seafood shack

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 6)

Get messy making DIY lobster rolls at Manhattan's Flex Mussels

This Greenwich Village seafood shack is serving up messy DIY lobster rolls to celebrate summer!

By Alex Meier and Edwin Cartagena
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
This Greenwich Village seafood shack is serving up messy DIY lobster rolls to celebrate summer!

Flex Mussels, located on West 13th Street, is known for (not surprisingly) its mussels, separating its menu items into "Mussels" and "Not Mussels" categories. Yet customers in the know can ask their waiters for the off-menu do-it-yourself lobster roll -- if they're feeling adventurous.

The DIY kit includes ingredients for a conventional Maine-style lobster roll: mayonnaise, lemon, salt, celery and, of course, fresh lobster and a bun. But wait! There's more.

"Without detracting from the beauty of the seafood or the flavor, we wanted to come up with fun other toppings that can give it extra crunch or maybe a little heat," said Alexandra Shapiro, owner of Flex Mussels.

Shapiro, a crunch aficionado, recommends adding potato chips to the bottom of the roll before topping with lobster and adding a "healthy dose" of salt.


Seafood lovers who want to impress a first date should be wary -- the process is messy!

"Part of the fun is it all falling out, and you use your hands," Shapiro said.

You can find Flex Mussels at 154 West 13th Street in Greenwich Village. Click here for the full menu.

Treat yo self with more mouth-watering, delicious Neighborhood Treats!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood treatsoriginalsseafoodNew York CityManhattanNew YorkGreenwich Village
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS
25-year-old chef opens delicious sushi speakeasy
NYC cafe makes the cutest coffee drinks
3 brothers make healthy chocolate at Bronx factory
Lines circle block as famous bakery closes its doors
More neighborhood treats
FOOD & DRINK
From burritos to bracelets, here are 4 new businesses making a statement in Midtown
Bang Chengdu Street Kitchen mixes traditional food with modern conveniences in Chelsea
Coffee, Cubanos and more at Bushwick's new Millie's Cuban Cafe
Customer finds worm crawling out of fish at NJ restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR train derails in Queens; No injuries reported
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Man loses both legs to infection after being licked by dog
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
NY teacher accused of arranging to meet teen for sex
Family of NJ man killed by police desperate for answers
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Show More
Trump claims Americans need picture IDs to buy groceries
New pot policy begins in Manhattan
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
Thieves in speedboat steal Swedish crown jewels
More News