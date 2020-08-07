Neighborhood Eats: Cuban-Dominican fusion at Floridita

Henriquez says there were so many people and business opportunities in the neighborhood at the time and she heard the owner of Floridita was looking to sell.
"Floridita is like a family restaurant. Everyone knows Floridita in Washington Heights," Henriquez said.
Henriquez already owned a restaurant in Brooklyn but this became her focus.
She added a second location in Inwood and she also added Dominican food, paying homage to her own heritage.
Dishes include the mangu, mashed plantains in the desayuno breakfast, sancocho, a hearty stew, and the menu includes several Cuban favorites, too, like the classic pressed Cubano.
And a good value which is perhaps why Floridita is surviving the coronavirus pandemic.
The restaurant is pumping out lots of deliveries and pickups.
There are no tables out front because Henriquez says her customers are reluctant to gather outside.
Henriquez usually provides lots of food during the Dominican Day Parade which will be a virtual event this weekend, but Floridita will be there In spirit.
Henriquez says many customers have been eating here since they were young.
The neighborhood has really supported it and she says she's really grateful.
