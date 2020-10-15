'Too Good To Go' app eliminates food waste from restaurants, grocery stores

Food & Drink

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new app is saving money and the environment by making sure food at restaurants doesn't go to waste.

At the O Cafe in Greenwich Village nothing goes to waste.

"You don't need all that milk. But you need that milk in the pitcher to have the right consistency for the milk. If not the macchiato will not be delicious," O Cafe Fernando Aciar said.

"It's a lot of milk and that in any coffee shop with any barista you will be seeing this thrown into the garbage and that drives me crazy," Aciar said. "So you just boil this drops of lemon or maybe one yogurt and then it cools."

With that, the O Cafe makes two dishes made from ricotta with milk that would've been tossed in the trash.

It's no secret that food waste and the greenhouse gases it creates pollutes our city.

So what if there was a way to not waste it by connecting restaurants and grocery stores with customers?

What if there was a way to help restaurants survive, help customers save money and save the environment?

Now there's a free app for that.

It's called 'Too Good To Go.'

"Food that would otherwise go to waste, so a hundred percent to the trash, is actually being sold through the app at a third of the price," said Gaeleen Quinn of Too Good To Go. "So that helps the restaurants because they get new consumers and they also get some revenues back."

According to a survey commissioned by Too Good To Go, the average New York City household wastes almost 8.5 pounds of a food a week.

That's more than 1.3 million tons of food a year. Enough to fill the Empire State Building more than 32 times.

"Fighting food waste is the single most impactful action you can actually do yourself against climate change," Quinn said.

So for the O Cafe, joining this app was an eco-friendly match made in pastry heaven.

"Usually in the afternoon if you have croissants, you don't use them," Aciar said.

The bottom line, to help their bottom line, why let a perfectly good pastry go to waste?

