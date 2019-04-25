Food & Drink

NEW FLAVOR ALERT! Blue Bell releases Cookie Cake Ice Cream for limited time

Cookies and ice cream have always been a match made in dessert heaven, and Blue Bell must know it.

Starting Thursday, the creamery's newest flavor, Cookie Cake, hits store shelves in half gallon and pint sizes.

Blue Bell says the ice cream is chock-full of chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

This flavor will be available for a limited time only.



Blue Bell dropped hints a couple days ago with a short video featuring cookie cake pieces.



The company has consistently released different flavors on Thursdays, even bringing back goodies like its ice cream sandwiches.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkblue bellcookiesice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News