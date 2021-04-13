New food program introduced during start of Ramadan in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10510633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> N.J. Burkett reports on the newest venue on Broadway -- a vaccination site.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Muslims in many parts of the world marked the start of Ramadan on Tuesday, but a spike in coronavirus cases in several countries has once again put curbs on the holy month's signature feasts and lengthy prayers in mosques.Still, there were glimmers that Ramadan 2021 could feel less restricted than last year, when Islam's holiest period coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Mosques have since reopened and limits on movement have eased as vaccine rollouts continue in Muslim-majority nations. Clerics in such places as Indonesia have issued assurances the vaccine does not break one's daytime fast.Ramadan is marked by longer prayers, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts with family and friends, though crowded shoulder-to-shoulder gatherings in mosques and large gatherings for meals remain prohibited due to the continued spread of coronavirus globally.Local leaders used the start of Ramadan to introduce a new food initiative in Harlem.City Comptroller Scott Stringer, along with Islamic Relief USA, announced the creation of Iftar On The Go. It's a food distribution program across all five boroughs that will provide free halal meals for people in need.Stringer says 1.6 million New Yorkers go to bed hungry, and food insecurity especially impacts Muslims."Ramadan is a time to reflect and look out for one another and that's exactly what Iftar On The Go is all about, this is service in action," Stringer said.Stringer also called for the city to create a $25 million food program to target the issue and use the month of Ramadan to work to get Muslims in New York vaccinated.Throughout Ramadan, Muslims abstain from any food or drink - including water - from morning to night. The monthlong practice is aimed at heightening remembrance of God, curbing unhealthy habits and deepening gratitude.