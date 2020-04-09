coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: New Jersey girl scout troop donating cookies to medical workers fighting COVID-19

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A girl scout troop in New Jersey found a sweet way to show their appreciation to the doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of boxes of yummy girl scout cookies are on their way to those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 virus.

"They are putting their lives at risk for us so I think any small token of appreciation from us means the world to them," girl scout troop leader and mother Danielle Burt said.

Left with 50 unsold boxes of girl scout cookies when sales ended, girl scout Jillian Burt and her mother Danielle put their scout ingenuity to good use.

"We were thinking, what if we just sponsor all the cookie boxes?" Jillian Burt said.

It's an idea that Jillian's mother agreed with.

"Why not reach out to the community and see if they would like to sponsor a box and then those boxes we would donate to hospitals and first responders," Danielle Burt said.

Those who purchased the boxes could personalize them, write a special note and a kind thought to all those hard working health care providers.

The scouts of Troop 60452 also made a video to promote their effort asking the community to help out by donating a box.

The demand was so great that Troop 60452 reached out to other troops collecting even more boxes of cookies.

"As of last count we are closing in on 600 boxes," Danielle Burt said.

Half of those boxes were delivered on Wednesday and more will soon go out.

"To share our thanks and our community's thanks, there are no words to describe it," Danielle Burt said. "We are just happy to be a small part of this."

