FOOD & DRINK

Don't have a lot of time or money? Here's your guide to meal prep on a budget

EMBED </>More Videos

Don't have a lot of time to make a meal? Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez shows you how to prepare it ahead of time. (KTRK)

By
Don't have time to cook during the week? Try these quick and easy meal prep recipes that will save you money Monday through Friday.

Turkey bacon egg muffins

Ingredients: shredded cheese, turkey bacon, and eggs. You'll also need a muffin pan.

Instructions:

Set your oven to 350 degrees. Take the bacon and roll it into a circle, putting each slice into a mold of the muffin pan.

Next, crack the eggs and put the yokes inside your turkey bacon. Add a bit of cheese on top.

You can also add spinach, pepper or salt, if you'd like. Bake for 18 minutes.

Plate and serve, refrigerate the rest for later.

Sweet potato, chicken breast and vegetables

For lunch, you'll want a little that goes a long way.

Ingredients: sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, broccoli, carrot, chicken breasts, rosemary, thyme and garlic

Instructions:

Take half of a sweet potato and chop it up, then cut up your Brussels sprouts, broccoli and carrot.

You'll want to season with about a tablespoon of rosemary, thyme, and garlic. Add a dash of salt and pepper.

With two chicken breasts, use the same spices and wrap in parchment paper, placing it in the center of your pan.

Once you're done, you're going to bake at 450 degrees for 25 minutes.

Using four microwave safe containers, separate your veggies into each container and cut your chicken breasts in half. Divide evenly between all four meals.

I also added brown rice to make the meal more fulfilling.

Ginger chicken and rice

For dinner, try this easy recipe.

Ingredients: chicken bouillon, hot water, ginger, spinach, jasmine rice, coconut milk, and chicken breasts

Instructions:

Using the hot water, dissolve your chicken bouillon. Meanwhile, peel your ginger with a spoon and cut it into matchsticks.

In your rice cooker, add the jasmine rice, chopped up chicken breasts, and ginger. Put your spinach on top and pour the coconut milk and chicken broth over the top. Cover it.

Your meal will be ready to serve in about 25-30 minutes or when your rice cooker turns itself off.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodstretch your dollarsave moneyrecipehealthy recipes
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News