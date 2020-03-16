Food & Drink

Coronavirus Update: NYC restaurants, bars limited to takeout, delivery only

By Eyewtiness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- All New York City bars and restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery only in an attempt to slow COVID-19, Mayor de Blasio said.

In addition, nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect on Tuesday, March 17th at 9 a.m.

"Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors. Now it is time to take yet another drastic step. The virus can spread rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle," de Blasio said.

