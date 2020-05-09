Coronavirus News: Queens food giveaway allows hundreds sense of security

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- It's a struggle to get food on the table and a worry for many immigrant communities as they are out of work and running out of money.On Friday, a food giveaway allowed hundreds some sense of security to know they will be able to eat at least for the next week."We have a lot of people out of work, out of options," said State Senator Jessica Ramos.People lined up for hours - Elizabeth Vivas, a taxi driver was one of them."I need food. I can't work now because I'm scared," Vivas said.A delivery truck arrived with tens of thousands of pounds of food from upstate New York farms."They have a surplus, so many of their customers are restaurants that are closed and were able to bring this food down to the epicenter of the pandemic which is our district," Ramos added.Those who were there were grateful for the fresh produce as they struggle for the basics.The food giveaways will be every Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m. in front of Senator Ramos' Office in East Elmhurst until the food runs out for the day.Ramos says those who are not able to come can call her office and food will be delivered to their home.