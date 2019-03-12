Food & Drink

Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City doughnut shop goes viral, boosts sales

EMBED <>More Videos

A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop during the weekend.



The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son, showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop, transformed it into a packed house with lines out the door.



The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers bought out all of the doughnuts and kolaches.

Several festival-goers from South by Southwest made the three-hour drive just to help support the local business.

Twitter itself even made a visit to the doughnut shop Monday morning and is covering the tab on all visitors' doughnuts for the rest of the day.



ABC13 Eyewitness News got the opportunity to talk to Billy By, the son of the doughnut shop owners and the one responsible for the viral tweet. Here's what he had to say.

EMBED More News Videos

Billy By, the son of the donut shop owners, talks about the support his family has received from the community.



If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.



RELATED: Houston teen's tweet about saving father's cafe goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmissouri cityfamilytwitterfeel goodviraldonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
MMA star Conor McGregor charged with stealing man's cellphone
5 kids among 8 hurt when car hits school bus, parked cars in NJ
Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in NJ
Teen survives after falling through 7-story air shaft in NYC
Real estate mogul posts huge photo of new bride after divorce
Former Miss Teen Universe dies at 20 after heart attack
Uber driver pleads guilty to kidnapping sleeping passenger
Show More
Teen rescued from pool at Brooklyn school
3,200 pounds of cocaine seized at NJ port, largest in 25 years
Deadly crashes raise safety concerns about Boeing 737 Max 8
Investigators: 3-year-old dies in fire after sitter leaves for store
Coach, wife electrocuted while installing scoreboard at baseball field
More TOP STORIES News