FOOD & DRINK

This company will pay you $10,000 to travel US and eat barbecue

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you have what it takes to be the Chief Grilling Officer?

HOUSTON, Texas --
Calling all self-proclaimed "Grill Masters"!

You could be Reynolds Wrap's first-ever chief grilling officer.

For two weeks, Reynolds Wrap will pay one lucky participant $10,000 to eat barbecue in the most notorious barbecue cities.

This will also include learning about grilling culture and new techniques for the Reynolds Wrap Kitchen.

Those who would like to participate have until Aug. 13 to explain why they are the best person suited for the job, along with their best original grilling photo.

You can apply for the job here.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodBBQbarbecuefoodu.s. & worldemploymentjobs
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Baby boy dies after being pulled from East River
Man jumps out of UWS restaurant freezer, attacks employees
Man charged with killing co-worker after dispute at gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico rescued
Intense search for missing mother of 5 from the Bronx
Show More
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
More News