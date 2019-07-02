Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled due to Listeria concerns

Growers Express has announced the voluntary recall of fresh vegetable products due to potential Listeria contamination, and some of the products were sold in the Tri-State Area under the Green Giant and Trader Joe's labels.
The products originated from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine, and were distributed to multiple states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The voluntary recall was issued due to the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. There are no reported illnesses.
Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The company says most of the affected products are labeled with a "Best If Used By" Date of June 26 - June 29, 2019. No other Growers Express products are impacted or part of this recall.
This recall does not affect or include any Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products.
The recalled products locally include:
--Trader Joe's Butternut Squash Spirals - 10.5 oz. - Item SKU BCN105106, UPC No. 623391, Lot No. 190614-403565, Best By 6/28/2019, sold in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
--Green Giant Fresh Zucchini Noodles - 10.5 oz. - Item SKU MSC104102, UPC No. 605806000881, Lot Nos. 190614-403567 and 190617-403954, Best By 6/26/2019 and 6/29/2019, sold at Stop & Shop in New York
--Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles - 1 lb. - Item SKU MXC100101, UPC No. 605806000515, Lot No. 190612-403102, Best By 6/28/2019, sold at Bozzutos in Connecticut
--Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles "Fried Rice" Blend - 1 lb. - Item SKU MXC101101, UPC No. 605806000744, Lot No. 190612-403101, Best By 6/28/2019, sold at Bozzutos in Connecticut
Growers Express says customers also have been notified to remove any remaining products from shelves and inventory.
The full list of recalled fresh vegetables nationwide can be found here.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Trader Joe's, Green Giant fresh vegetables recalled due to Listeria concerns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More