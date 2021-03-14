Large forest fire shuts down Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, NJ

BRICK TWP., New Jersey -- A large forest fire in South Jersey has shut down a portion of the Garden State Parkway on Sunday afternoon.According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, crews from the surrounding area are currently battling a large forest fire with multiple structures burning at this hour near the Lakewood Industrial Complex in Brick Township, Ocean County, New Jersey.The Parkway is closed in both directions near the fire scene.No injuries have been reported.Stay with 6abc as we continue to follow more on this developing story.