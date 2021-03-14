forest fire

Large forest fire shuts down Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, NJ

By
BRICK TWP., New Jersey -- A large forest fire in South Jersey has shut down a portion of the Garden State Parkway on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Point Pleasant Fire Department, crews from the surrounding area are currently battling a large forest fire with multiple structures burning at this hour near the Lakewood Industrial Complex in Brick Township, Ocean County, New Jersey.

The Parkway is closed in both directions near the fire scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with 6abc as we continue to follow more on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brick townshipnew jerseyforest firefiregarden state parkway
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOREST FIRE
First Responder Friday: NJ Forest Fire Service member Larry Birch
Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
Spark from wildfire-prevention efforts likely caused wildfire: Officials
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weddings set to resume tomorrow in NY
What was that light in the sky early this morning?
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
2 injured after shooting on NYC highway
At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'
Pelosi, Schumer speak out on latest allegations against Cuomo
Show More
Ceremonies planned for 1 year since 1st COVID death in NYC
Police identify man who barricaded himself in NY home, shot at officers
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Video shows man save older woman during attack, carjacking
COVID Updates: Travel increase in US as states ease restrictions
More TOP STORIES News